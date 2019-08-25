|
Donald R. Szczesniak, 84, born December 1, 1934 in Chicago to Elizabeth (Elsie) Ryski and Michael V. Szczesniak, died on August 18, 2019 after complications from a fall. Born in Chicago in 1934, he lived his entire life in Cook County, the last 55 years in Willow Springs. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, RuthAnn (Fialkowski), his son Donald (Jennifer Skowron), and two grandsons, Zachary and Luke. He is also survived by his god-daughter Debbie Moravek, and several cousins. Donald worked for Thor Tools, Electro-Motive Division, and ultimately retired from Cook County Courts after 20 years. Donations to St. Thomas Hospice at www.hinsdalehospitalfoundation.org. Memorial mass will be held at St. Cletus Catholic Church, LaGrange in December.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019