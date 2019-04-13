Donald Ralph Delaney, born June 29, 1930, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2019 at the age of 88, with his beloved wife, Barbara, and family members by his side. Donald and Barbara found love after both being widowed and were grateful for every moment of every day, they had each together. They were both amazed God blessed them with 20 years of marriage. Don lived his life with wisdom, laughter, love, and service to others. He began each day with joy, gratitude, and a crossword puzzle, and ended each day with prayer singing, "Amen." Don retired after 43 years with Commonwealth Edison as an Electrical Engineer. Don served his country in the Army after WWII and was deeply moved when he was selected to be celebrated in an Honor Flight for veterans to Washington DC. Don's lifelong passions centered around his faith, music, family, and his love of model trains. Don's unique gift was his ability to genuinely engage anyone in conversation and make them feel important. He will be dearly missed and forever loved by his family and friends. Father of Brenda (Don) Gibbs, Tim (Toni) Delaney, Sheila (Bob) Thompson, Peggy (Bob) Wilms, and Tom (Jen) Delaney. Stepfather of Bernadette (Bob) Hunter, Matthew (Beth) Camden, Catherine (Mark) Hunter, Paul (Joellen) Camden, and Dominic (Maureen) Camden. Grandfather of 29 precious grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Brother to Dolores Rosner. Don was preceded in death by his parents, John and Agnes Delaney, his wife of 43 years, Frances, 2 infant children, Mark and Jacob, his brother, Bill, and sister, Phyllis. Visitation 4:00 to 8:00 PM Monday, April 15, 2019 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Meet at the funeral home 9:00 AM Tuesday, April 16th for prayers and procession to 9:45 AM Mass at St. John of the Cross, Western Springs. Interment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Benedict's Abbey, 12605 224th Ave., Benet Lake, WI, 53102 or call at 262-396-4311. For Service Information: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary