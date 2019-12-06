Home

Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Road
Arlington Heights, IL
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Road
Arlington Heights, IL
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd
1520 N. Arlington Heights Road
Arlington Heights, IL
Donald Rogers Uhle


1929 - 2019
Donald Rogers Uhle Obituary
Donald Uhle, 90 of Arlington Heights, beloved spouse for 64 years of Dolores G. Uhle (nee Rygielski); cherished dad of Susan (Jeff) Zurlinden, MIchael (Beth) Uhle, David (Celine) Uhle and Daine (Jeff) Miller; loving grandpa of Micaela (Andres) Acevedo, Jenny Zurlinden, Chris (Gina) Uhle, Daniel Uhle, Samantha (Patrick) Stoneberg, Shane Uhle, Tara Uhle, Cameron Uhle, Matthew Miller and Emily Miller and great-grandpa of Brooke Uhle, Trevor Uhle, Morgan Uhle and Jolene Stoneberg; dear brother-in-law of Annette (Late James) Danielak and Helen Greenland; fond uncle to many nieces & nephews. Visitation Sunday December 8, 2019 from 3pm until 8pm and on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 9am until time of Funeral Service at 10am at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, (4 blocks south of Palatine Rd.) Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment will be private. Memorials may be made to Honor Flight Chicago at https://www.honorflightchicago.org/donate/ Funeral Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 6, 2019
