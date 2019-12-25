Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Rosenberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Rosenberg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Rosenberg Obituary
Donald Rosenberg, age 87, beloved husband of Ruth Rosenberg, happily married for 30 years; devoted husband of the late Marcia Rosenberg; loving father of Sheryl and Michael (Denise) Rosenberg; much loved step-father of Jody and David Rein; cherished Papa of Jessica (Chris), Justin, Jillian (Matt) and Brett (Kat); wonderful step-grandfather of Peter and Jacob; Donald was a proud great-grandfather of seven and a beloved family man. A special thank you to James and Francis for their care and dedication. Graveside service Thursday, December 26, 12:00 PM at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a . For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now