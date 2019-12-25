|
|
Donald Rosenberg, age 87, beloved husband of Ruth Rosenberg, happily married for 30 years; devoted husband of the late Marcia Rosenberg; loving father of Sheryl and Michael (Denise) Rosenberg; much loved step-father of Jody and David Rein; cherished Papa of Jessica (Chris), Justin, Jillian (Matt) and Brett (Kat); wonderful step-grandfather of Peter and Jacob; Donald was a proud great-grandfather of seven and a beloved family man. A special thank you to James and Francis for their care and dedication. Graveside service Thursday, December 26, 12:00 PM at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a . For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 25, 2019