Donald Ross Kanner, 75, of Chicago, passed away August 16, 2019. Beloved husband of 50 years of June (nee Hobby); loving father of Brian (Kerstin) and Jonathan (Susan) and grandfather of Karolin, Helen, and Amalthea. Son of the late Doris and Edmond Kanner, brother of Nancy Kanner Haase, uncle of Daniel and Kimberly. After earning his B.S. from Northwestern University, Donald taught physics for 40 years at Lane Tech High School. He also loved playing the washboard, anything to do with trains, working on his beloved Saabs, and building, inventing, and fixing things around his home in Chicago. A memorial service celebrating Donald's life is being held Sat,, August 24, 11am, at St. James Lutheran Church, 2101 N. Fremont St., Chicago, IL, 60614. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James Lutheran Church. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 21, 2019