Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Illinois
736 W. Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
(773) 281-5058
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Lutheran Church
2101 N. Fremont St.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Kanner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Ross Kanner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Ross Kanner Obituary
Donald Ross Kanner, 75, of Chicago, passed away August 16, 2019. Beloved husband of 50 years of June (nee Hobby); loving father of Brian (Kerstin) and Jonathan (Susan) and grandfather of Karolin, Helen, and Amalthea. Son of the late Doris and Edmond Kanner, brother of Nancy Kanner Haase, uncle of Daniel and Kimberly. After earning his B.S. from Northwestern University, Donald taught physics for 40 years at Lane Tech High School. He also loved playing the washboard, anything to do with trains, working on his beloved Saabs, and building, inventing, and fixing things around his home in Chicago. A memorial service celebrating Donald's life is being held Sat,, August 24, 11am, at St. James Lutheran Church, 2101 N. Fremont St., Chicago, IL, 60614. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James Lutheran Church. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.