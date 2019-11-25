|
|
Donald James Ruhman, age 92, of Chicago. Loving husband of Barbara Atkins Ruhman. Devoted father of Jim Ruhman (Christa), Judy Ruhman Taggart (Jay), Julie Breskin (Jeff Gross) and David Breskin (Isabel). Proud grandfather of Russell (Stephanie), Benny, Eric, Kenton, Thelonious and Billie. Great-grandfather of Jordan and Leo. Brother of late Dick Ruhman. Adored uncle of Wendy, Gary, Terri, Norman and Jennifer. Attended Sullivan High School. Served in U.S. Navy during World War II. Active in radio and stage at U. of Wisconsin, Madison. At ABC TV in Chicago, directed Stud's Place and co-directed first televised presidential debates (Nixon-Kennedy). In Los Angeles, directed The Lawrence Welk Show and first live broadcast of "A Tale of Two Cities." Co-founded Ruhman Press, which merged with American Printers & Lithographers, where he was Executive VP of Sales. Volunteered for many organizations including: Working in the Schools (WITS); Guild for the Blind; Chicago Lighthouse; Mended Hearts; Braille Institute of America; KPBS San Diego. Loyal Cubs fan through thick and thin ("mostly thin") for 83 years. Funeral services Wednesday, November 27, at 10 a.m. at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette, www.dignitymemorial.com, 847-256-5700. Interment Westlawn Cemetery, 7801 W Montrose Ave, Norridge. Shiva Wednesday 2-5 p.m. and Friday noon-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Working in the Schools (www.witschicago.org) or JourneyCare (www.journeycare.org).
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 25, 2019