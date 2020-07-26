1/2
Donald Rupert
Donald William Rupert, age 73, of Evanston IL passed away on July 19, 2020. Loving husband of 51 years to Patricia Rupert, devoted father to Kristin (Zachary) and Matthew (Katherine), proud grandfather to Lena, dear brother to Nancy Wriglesworth (Jesse) and treasured brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend to many. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Dorothy Rupert. Don received his B.S. in chemistry in 1968 from Miami University and served as a research chemist in the Air Force prior to entering law school. He received his J.D., cum laude, from Washburn University School of Law in 1976 and began a distinguished career as an intellectual property attorney that spanned over 43 years. Don was equally passionate about his hobbies as he was his career. An avid baseball fan, he was involved in many youth baseball leagues, and was his son's #1 coach on the sidelines and in the stands. Don loved to fish, experiment in the kitchen, and listen to country music. Almost everything and anything in life, reminded him of a lyric in a country song. "Wherever you go, no matter how far, my love is where you are." In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Myelodysplastic Syndromes Foundation at https://www.mds-foundation.org/donate/.A memorial service will be held once it is determined to be completely safe to gather. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DONNELLAN FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
