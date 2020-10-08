Donald S. FREY, Jr., died September 20, 2020. He was 83. Still here to love and miss him are his siblings Richard Frey, Robert Frey and Janet Rohlf, their spouses and families; his children, Bruce Frey and Carol Williams and their spouses; his stepson, Jonathan Smith, and his grandsons, Christopher and Cory, and great-grandson, Isaac.Don graduated from ETHS (1955), Denison University (1959) and earned a Masters degree from the University of Chicago. He worked for decades as a social worker with the Meninger Foundation in Topeka, Kansas. The final years of his working life he was in private practice, and supported causes dedicated to social justice and acceptance. Don volunteered at Audio-Reader, a radio service for the reading disabled at the University of Kansas. He collected and shared and was a recognized expert on radio dramas and comedies from the 30's through the 50's.For a more complete obituary and further tributes please refer to:WARREN-MCELWAIN MORTUARY ANDCREMATION SERVICES, EUDORA, KS.If you'd like to honor Don, consider donating to Audio-Reader at https:/reader.ku.edu/ways-donate.