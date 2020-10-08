1/
Donald S. Frey Jr.
Donald S. FREY, Jr., died September 20, 2020. He was 83. Still here to love and miss him are his siblings Richard Frey, Robert Frey and Janet Rohlf, their spouses and families; his children, Bruce Frey and Carol Williams and their spouses; his stepson, Jonathan Smith, and his grandsons, Christopher and Cory, and great-grandson, Isaac.

Don graduated from ETHS (1955), Denison University (1959) and earned a Masters degree from the University of Chicago. He worked for decades as a social worker with the Meninger Foundation in Topeka, Kansas. The final years of his working life he was in private practice, and supported causes dedicated to social justice and acceptance. Don volunteered at Audio-Reader, a radio service for the reading disabled at the University of Kansas. He collected and shared and was a recognized expert on radio dramas and comedies from the 30's through the 50's.

For a more complete obituary and further tributes please refer to:

WARREN-MCELWAIN MORTUARY AND

CREMATION SERVICES, EUDORA, KS.

warrenmcelwain.com

If you'd like to honor Don, consider donating to Audio-Reader at https:/reader.ku.edu/ways-donate.


Published in PL-North on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Warren-McElwain Mortuary Eudora Chapel
1003 John L Williams Dr
Eudora, KS 66025
(785) 542-3030
October 5, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
October 3, 2020
My wife, Beth, told me she had read this obituary and she wondered if this man was the father of Bruce Frey. She showed it to me and after further inspection we found that it had to be Bruce's Dad. Sounds like this man might have enjoyed that bit of investigative journalism we undertook. In any case, Beth and I offer our condolences to Bruce Frey (whom we know) and Bruce's nuclear and extended family. He sounded like a very inquisitive man with ideologies about social justice which endure as important from his youth to this day. He also enjoyed the Oldies which is a trait that I know is shared by his son, Bruce.
With Sympathy, Bob and Beth Harrington
Robert and Beth Harrington
Coworker
October 3, 2020
I didn’t know Don, but after reading that brilliantly written obit, I wish I had. Kudos to the author for penning a perfectly wonderful tribute!
Faye
