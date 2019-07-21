|
|
Don Schroeder died 3/13/19 from complications due to Alzheimer's. A Celebration of Life will be Sat.8/3/19, 11am-1pm in the library of the former Arlington High School, 502 Euclid Ave, Arl. Hts IL. In 1976 he was a founding member of Shelter Inc., a nonprofit that still today provides shelter and services for woman and children in domestic violence situations. Don worked 26 years at Arlington Heights Dist. 214 Schools where he was a teacher, counselor and administrator. Married 63 years, he is survived by wife Joan, daughters, Lori, Jodi, Kristi, and son Dirk, 8 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. Memorials are welcomed for Cardinal Fund-Schroeder, Dist 214 Education Foundation. 214foundation.org/cardinal-fund, and Shelter Inc. www.shelter-inc.org
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019