Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
library of the former Arlington High School
502 Euclid Ave
Arl. Hts, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Schroeder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald S. Schroeder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald S. Schroeder Obituary
Don Schroeder died 3/13/19 from complications due to Alzheimer's. A Celebration of Life will be Sat.8/3/19, 11am-1pm in the library of the former Arlington High School, 502 Euclid Ave, Arl. Hts IL. In 1976 he was a founding member of Shelter Inc., a nonprofit that still today provides shelter and services for woman and children in domestic violence situations. Don worked 26 years at Arlington Heights Dist. 214 Schools where he was a teacher, counselor and administrator. Married 63 years, he is survived by wife Joan, daughters, Lori, Jodi, Kristi, and son Dirk, 8 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. Memorials are welcomed for Cardinal Fund-Schroeder, Dist 214 Education Foundation. 214foundation.org/cardinal-fund, and Shelter Inc. www.shelter-inc.org
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.