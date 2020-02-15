|
|
Donald Sachs, of Schaumburg formerly of Lombard and Chicago. Loving father of Donna Rogan, Michael Sachs and Anthony Sachs; dear grandfather of Ethan Rogan; fond brother of the late Robert Sachs; he is also survived by his loving companion of 40 years, Marilyn Kristie. Donald was an Army veteran serving time in Lebanon in the late '50s. He spent his 40 year career working as a printer in Chicago. Donald enjoyed woodworking, making type case tables, going garage "saliling," taking vacations, and spending time with family and friends.
Visitation Sunday 2:00pm until 8:00pm at The Countryside Funeral Homes and Crematory, 1640 Greenmeadows Blvd., Streamwood. Prayers Monday 9:15am at the funeral home to St. John the Evangelist Church for Mass at 10:00am, Following Mass, cremation will be private at The Countryside Crematory. Info www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or (630)289-8054
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 15, 2020