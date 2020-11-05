Donald Scott Murray, age 100, died peacefully on September 26, 2020 at his home in Lake Forest; surrounded by his children. He was born on May 27, 1920 in Evanston, IL to Walter Scott and Mary Thomson Murray. He grew up in Glencoe, IL with five brothers and sisters.



At the age of 21, following the onset of US involvement in WWll, he enlisted in the Army and entered officer training.He trained as a bombardier/navigator on a Boeing B-17F. Following flight training, the crew was sent to the European Theater, stationed at Bassingbourne Airfield in England. During their return from their 15th mission, the aircraft was shot down over Germany. He and the surviving crew members spent the remainder of the war as prisoners of Germany.



After he returned to the US, he attended the University of Illinois, Champaign on the GI Bill. He made lifelong friends & graduated with a degree in architecture. He married Joanne Caryl Kleinofen on September 6, 1952. They lived in Evanston until they moved to Lake Forest in 1962. They raised their family in the home he designed and built. Joanne preceded him in death in March, 2020.



He was a tireless supporter of his family and worked until his 85 birthday. He enjoyed many careers in architecture, teaching and finally as a plan reviewer for the City of Lake Forest. He also continued his military career as an Air Force reservist and retired with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.



Donald will be remembered as an intelligent, loving, humble and dedicated man. He was well loved by all who knew him. He always seemed to have an answer for everything.



He is survived by sisters in law Barbara Murray and Lois Mengarelli, daughter Jean, sons Craig and Andrew, grandchildren Patrick (Stacey), Maggie (Adam), Katelyn, Conner, and great granddaughter Gabriella. Gabriella was born on Donald's 100th birthday! A celebration of life will be planned later.





