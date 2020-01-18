Home

Donald Seibert

Donald Seibert Obituary
On Saturday, January 4, 2020, Donald Seibert, loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother, passed away at the age of 84. Don was born in May 1935 in Chicago, Illinois. In June 1961, he married Mary Louise Kent. Don was a devout Catholic and along with his religion, his passion was his family. He actively participated in all their school and after-school activities. He was known for his quick wit, rooting for the team who was ahead at the end, his love for chips, dip, and Snickers. Don was preceded in death by his father, Anthony, and his mother, Teresa (Puljung). Donations may be made to the .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 18, 2020
