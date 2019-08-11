|
Donald Seiden. Survived by his wife Jacqueline. Dear father of Michelle (Dr. Jim) Stone, Amy (Jeff) Lane, Heidi (Jim) Wodrich, and step-son Mark (Susan) Weintraub. Loving grandfather of Jasmine (Joey) Silver, Jett (Brenna) Stone, Sam Lane, Maxie (Stu) Boynton, Kelli (Shawn) Kuehn, Kimberly Wodrich, Jake Wodrich, Isabella, Oliver, and Eva-Marie Weintraub; great-grandfather of four. Fond brother of Arlene Leshtz. Loving uncle of Barry, Robert, Michael, and Julie. Also survived by Dolores Dusty Seno and many other beloved extended family members and friends. His family wishes to thank the staffs of Brookdale Lakeview, Brookdale Hospice, and Custom Home Care LLC for their incredibly compassionate and caring support. As an artist, art educator, and pioneer of art therapy in the Midwest, his artwork has appeared in galleries, museums, and private collections. In addition to founding the art therapy department at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, he served as a former chair for the sculpture, art education, and art therapy departments at the SAIC. Don was the founding president of the Illinois Art Therapy Association and authored several books. In honor of Don's life, his family invites you to make art, support the arts, appreciate and enjoy nature, and support our National Parks; most importantly, continue learning and trust the process and journey through life. Services private. Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019