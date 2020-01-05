|
Donald T. King, age 71, of Western Springs & formerly of Evergreen Park; beloved husband of Cathie King; cherished father of Kevin (Ellisa), David (Jen), & Steven (Kristen) King; proud Papa of Bennett & Elliot; dear brother of Michael D. (Karen) & Theodore 'Ted' King. Don was a CPA who retired from JMG Financial Group, Ltd. in 2015. Don & Cathie were members of Legatus of DuPage County, active parishioners at both St. John of the Cross & St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Parishes, and devoted students of the Bible. Don also served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Visitation is 3 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside, where vigil prayers will take place at 7 p.m. Family & friends will gather at St. John of the Cross Church, 5005 S. Wolf Rd., Western Springs, on Wednesday, January 8 for 11 a.m. Mass. After a luncheon reception, all are welcome to join the family for committal prayers at 2:30 p.m. at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 6001 W. 111th St., Alsip. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020