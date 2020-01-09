|
Donald T. King, age 71, of Western Springs & formerly of Evergreen Park; beloved husband of Cathie King; cherished father of Kevin (Ellisa), David (Jen), & Steven (Kristen) King; proud Papa of Bennett & Elliot; dear brother of Michael D. (Karen) & Theodore 'Ted' King. Don was a CPA who retired from JMG Financial Group, Ltd. in 2015. Don & Cathie were members of Legatus of DuPage County, active parishioners at both St. John of the Cross & St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Parishes, and devoted students of the Bible. Don also served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. A Funeral Mass was held at St. John of the Cross Church, Western Springs, on Wednesday, January 8. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 9, 2020