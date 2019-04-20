Home

Donald W. Diekman, who over the span of 68 years acted as President, Director & Shareholder of Silbrico Corporation, Hodgkins, IL, died Thursday, April 11, 2019 of natural causes. Hired at Silbrico in 1950 as a salesman, Mr. Diekman quickly earned the title of Vice President in 1961. He became the President in 1981 and held that post until his retirement in 1990. He continued to serve Silbrico as a director and shareholder until his death. Mr. Diekman's dedication and commitment to Silbrico, its employees and to the entire Perlite Industry were commendable. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marianne and his two children, Karl and Kristine. Casperson Funeral Home in Sister Bay, Wisconsin is assisting the Diekman family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Don may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com.
