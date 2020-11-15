Donald W. Gant, age 97, 63-year-resident of Deerfield, IL, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents Orphia H. Gant and Ruth Leona Bush Gant. Beloved husband of the late Harriet; cherished father of Barbara (Larry) Gordon, Thomas, and Carol (Charles) Purdy; grandfather of Mari (Joseph), Elana (fiancé Jacob), Alex, Luke, Grace (Matthew) and Sarah; great-grandfather of Rafi, Sonia and Maddox. Loving brother of the late Dorothy (the late Robert Hawkins), the late Francis (Dorothy) Gant, and the late Charles; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Mr. Gant served proudly in the U.S. Army in Burma during World War II from 1943-46, was a 1949 graduate in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University, and worked for Commonwealth Edison in System Planning for 38 years until his retirement in 1988. He was a longtime member of Christ United Methodist Church in Deerfield, and an active volunteer in the community, especially the Deerfield Optimists. Burial private, memorial to be scheduled at a future date. Donations may be made to the charity of your choice
