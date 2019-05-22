Home

Donald Gilligan
Donald W. Gilligan, age 83, U.S. Army Veteran; beloved husband of the late Patricia; loving father of Michael, Jean (Garrett) Gornicki, Thomas, John, and Timothy (Vicki); cherished grandfather of Robert, Ryan, Connor (Elizabeth), Brian (Claire), Jeanne, Kyle, Miranda, Taylor, Collin and the late Kelly; dear great-grandpa of Calum; devoted brother of Lynn Cummings and the late Edward (Michael). Visitation Friday, May 24, from 4 to 9 pm; Funeral Prayers Saturday, May 25, 9 am at Kolbus-John V. May Funeral Home, 6857 W Higgins Ave. Chicago. Procession to St. Cornelius Church for 10 am Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. For more info www.kolbusmayfh.com or 773-774-3232.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 22, 2019
