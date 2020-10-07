1/1
Donald W. Kahn
Donald William Kahn, age 73, of Libertyville, passed away Oct. 5, 2020. Don is survived by his wife of 48 years, Baiba; his children David (Erin), Caroline (Frank) Murray and Matthew; and his grandchildren Liam, Evan, Lyla, Jack, Everett and Jacob.

Donald was a prominent and well-respected Libertyville attorney for 46 years. But he is primarily remembered as a devoted husband and loving and generous father and grandfather.

Visitation will be at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Pl, Libertyville Saturday Oct. 10th from 9-11am followed by a memorial service at 11am at the funeral home. A private inurnment will take place at Lakeside Cemetery in Libertyville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriners Hospital for Children. Funeral info (847) 362-2626. Please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
OCT
10
Memorial service
11:00 AM
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-2626
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
