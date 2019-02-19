|
Donald W. Madura, 79, of Oswego, IL, died Feb. 15, 2019 in Aurora, IL. Don was born May 25, 1939 in Chicago to the late Stanley W. and Marie (Pinkos) Madura.Don is survived by his wife, Charlene J. nee Heerdt Madura; daughters, Sandra (Danny) Zeigler, and Kristie Madura; daughter-in-law-, Tracy Madura; grandchildren: Emily Zeigler, Haley Madura, Sarah Zeigler & Charlie Madura; brother Richard (Ursula) Madura; brother-in-law, Leslie (Patricia) Heerdt and many nieces and nephewsDon was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Joseph W. Madura; father and mother-in-law, Clarence W. and Delia (Prince) Heerdt; brother-in-law Ken Heerdt and nephew Dan Heerdt. Visitation will be on Feb. 22 from 4:30 PM - 7:30 PM at Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory, 1801 S. Douglas Road Oswego. Memorial mass will be held on Feb. 23 at 12:00 PM at St. Katherine Drexel Church, 8S055 Dugan Road, Sugar Grove. For additional info 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2019