Donald W. Parrillo

Donald W. Parrillo Obituary
Don Parrillo, age 89, of Michigan City, IN passed away surrounded by family and friends on March 4, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Christina Parrillo (FL), Children: Kimberly Schob (AZ), Timothy Parrillo (IN), Granddaughter: Morgan Schob (AZ), 3 brothers and 1 sister. Preceded in death by his parents: William and Josephine Parrillo.

Don was a former First Ward Alderman of Chicago, and the author of two books. The love of Don's life was his Granddaughter, Morgan.

A celebration of Don Parrillo's life will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00 am; River of Life Missionary Church, 516 Decatur St., Michigan City, IN 46360.

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 7, 2020
