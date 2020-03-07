|
|
Don Parrillo, age 89, of Michigan City, IN passed away surrounded by family and friends on March 4, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Christina Parrillo (FL), Children: Kimberly Schob (AZ), Timothy Parrillo (IN), Granddaughter: Morgan Schob (AZ), 3 brothers and 1 sister. Preceded in death by his parents: William and Josephine Parrillo.
Don was a former First Ward Alderman of Chicago, and the author of two books. The love of Don's life was his Granddaughter, Morgan.
A celebration of Don Parrillo's life will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00 am; River of Life Missionary Church, 516 Decatur St., Michigan City, IN 46360.
Arrangements entrusted to Crown Cremation.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 7, 2020