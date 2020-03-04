Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300

Donald W. Ruback Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald W. Ruback Sr. Obituary
Donald W. Ruback Sr., at rest February 28, 2020. Proud United States Army Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Antoinette "Toni" Ruback (nee Porcello); loving father of Donald Jr. (Jini), Theresa (Carl) Kovnat, Saverio "Sam" (Lea) and the late Michael Ruback; devoted grandfather of Christopher, Amanda, Mollie, Saverio, Emma, Madeline and Michael; dearest great grandfather of Chloe and Logan; dear brother of Howard (Patricia) Ruback; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services Saturday March 7 at 11 A.M. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave, Norridge. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3-9 P.M. Info 708-456-8300 or cumberlandchapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cumberland Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -