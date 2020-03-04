|
|
Donald W. Ruback Sr., at rest February 28, 2020. Proud United States Army Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Antoinette "Toni" Ruback (nee Porcello); loving father of Donald Jr. (Jini), Theresa (Carl) Kovnat, Saverio "Sam" (Lea) and the late Michael Ruback; devoted grandfather of Christopher, Amanda, Mollie, Saverio, Emma, Madeline and Michael; dearest great grandfather of Chloe and Logan; dear brother of Howard (Patricia) Ruback; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services Saturday March 7 at 11 A.M. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave, Norridge. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3-9 P.M. Info 708-456-8300 or cumberlandchapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 4, 2020