January 11, 1938 – May 1, 2019Mettawa, IL – Don Joseph had more than a larger than life personality; he was a winner at the game of life! Just ask anyone who knew him. Don brought passionate commitment, positive energy, teamwork, and above all else, an open heart to everyone and everything in his midst. All of which reflected back to him ten-fold by the family he cherished, his large circle of friends, and expansive network of business associates.Don passed away peacefully, yet unexpectedly at home due to complications from congestive heart failure and cardiovascular disease. Devoted husband to Carolanne and loving father to Julia (Bob), Donny (Mariana), Joe (Brooke), Chris, Suzanne, Debbie (Shane). Don was so proud of his 11 grandchildren: Hayden, Connor, Brandon, Miranda, Harrison, Bobby, Nick, Emily, Lucas, Noah and Sadie and was always there for them. Don would be there cheering them on from the sidelines at their game or competition, always so proud to share their achievements with friends and anyone that would listen. Don is predeceased by his first wife, Sondra and daughter Lisa. Survived by his brother Jerry (Sandra), sisters Lila (Bill), Dee, Janice; and sister-in-law Gail (Joe). Don never turned down an opportunity to talk politics, business, or sports with those closest to him. The backbone of the family at home, Don was considered the backbone of the companies he championed as well. He served six years in the Air Force Reserves before earning his BS and MBA from Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio. He began his career with Baxter International in 1966 where he enjoyed the next 34 years in positions of increasing responsibility and leadership. Don retired from Baxter as CEO of the Renal Business; a business he grew to be a global market leader. Don went on to become Founder of Sorbent Therapeutics in 2005 and served as CEO until his retirement in 2014. In addition to his countless contributions at all levels of the organization, Don will be fondly remembered for his tremendous insight, mentoring and keen ability to construct a capable management team, his quick wit and knack for sales, and his intense focus on operational excellence. Don dedicated himself to improving the quality of life of patients who were dealing with life-threatening illnesses and applied the same determination to his own care after suffering his first heart attack in 1993. In the boardroom or on the golf course, Don chose to be a participant, not an observer. The latter is where you would often find him recently. He didn't worry too much about the scorecard but enjoyed golf for the good walk. "It's birdies on every hole from here on out!".Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 4th from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Wenban Funeral Home, 320 Vine Ave, Lake Forest, IL 60045. Following the service, Family and Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering at the Merit Club, 1500 Merit Club Ln, Libertyville, IL 60048In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either: The National Kidney Foundation - Toll–free 1.855.NKF.CARES (1.855.653.2273) [email protected] or The American Heart Association - 1-800-AHA-USA1 (1-800-242-8721) donatenow.heart.org Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 3, 2019