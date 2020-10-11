Donald W. Brunker, 93, Marshalltown, Iowa passed away October 1, 2020. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Marlene and brother, Wilbert. Survived by brother, Robert and children David (Jean) Brunker, Maureen (Carl) Di Joseph, Patricia (Dennis) Wimmer, Paul Brunker, Glenn (Shelley) Brunker. Don is fondly remembered by grandchildren and extended family: Erin (Kyle) Berg, Sarah Brunker, Anne Brunker, Jordan Brunker, Joshua Brunker, Kyle Brunker, Brett Di Joseph, Gregory (Laura) Di Joseph, Michael (Tara) Gehrke, Laurel (Dan) Valdez, Alex (Amy) Wimmer, Clare Wimmer and great grandchildren. He served honorably in World War II on LST-809. Don worked as a Designer at Colby Furniture. For information on services contact Mitchell Family Funeral Home, (641) 844-1234 www.mitchellfh.com
. Donations can be made to Iowa Veterans Home, https://ivh.iowa.gov
.