1/
Donald Wright Brunker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald W. Brunker, 93, Marshalltown, Iowa passed away October 1, 2020. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Marlene and brother, Wilbert. Survived by brother, Robert and children David (Jean) Brunker, Maureen (Carl) Di Joseph, Patricia (Dennis) Wimmer, Paul Brunker, Glenn (Shelley) Brunker. Don is fondly remembered by grandchildren and extended family: Erin (Kyle) Berg, Sarah Brunker, Anne Brunker, Jordan Brunker, Joshua Brunker, Kyle Brunker, Brett Di Joseph, Gregory (Laura) Di Joseph, Michael (Tara) Gehrke, Laurel (Dan) Valdez, Alex (Amy) Wimmer, Clare Wimmer and great grandchildren. He served honorably in World War II on LST-809. Don worked as a Designer at Colby Furniture. For information on services contact Mitchell Family Funeral Home, (641) 844-1234 www.mitchellfh.com. Donations can be made to Iowa Veterans Home, https://ivh.iowa.gov.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MITCHELL FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
1209 IOWA AVENUE W
Marshalltown, IA 50158
(641) 844-1234
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved