1932-2019 Loving father to Susan (Victor) Ullmann, Steven Murphy, Mark Murphy, Nancy (David) Murphy, David Murphy, Colleen (Matthew) Murphy-Blauvelt. Loving grandfather to 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Loving long-time companion to Beverly Rogers. DX graduated from St. Ignatius High School, St. Ambrose College, and DePaul College of Law. He served in the US Army during the Korean war and played on the Army football team. DX was a trial attorney for over 50 years and in 1968 he received one of the largest verdicts in Cook County history. DX had a passion for family, jokes, and poetry. A friend said "Heaven just got a hell of a lot more fun!" He will be missed dearly. Funeral services are at 4 p.m. on May 24th at St. Joseph Church, 1107 N. Orleans St. Chicago, Il. A celebration of his life will immediately follow.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 20 to May 24, 2019