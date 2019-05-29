Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Donan Ralph Johnson, 86, of Palatine, formerly of Park Ridge. Beloved husband of the late Phyllis Krammer and the late Donna Joyce. Adored father of Jeffrey (Beth) Johnson and Kris (Rick) Brand. Loving grandfather of Ryan Johnson, Melissa (Dan) Sutton, Phillip (Katherine Whisler) Brand and Heather Brand. Dear great-grandfather of Lillian. Devoted brother of Emojean Nelson and Barbara (Peter) Rose. Uncle and friend to many. Donan proudly served in the US Army. He was a hardworking, loving, family man who would do anything in the world for his friends and family, and will be missed by all who knew him. Visitation Thursday, May 30th, 2 PM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E Northwest Highway, Palatine, until time of the Funeral Service at 4 PM. Interment Private St Nicholas Ukranian Cemetery. Info 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 29, 2019
