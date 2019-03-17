|
Donata DeGenova Dydo (nee Monteleone), age 81, died peacefully on Friday, March 8, at Aspired Living in Westmont, IL. She is survived by her children Albert DeGenova (Eden Novak DeGenova), Stella DeGenova (John Aguiña), and Nicholas DeGenova (Magdalena Rodriguez); her step-daughters Mickey Nottoli (Jeff Nottoli) and Jorie Dydo; grandchildren Anthony Coppoletta, Amanda Walsh (Adam Walsh), Cole DeGenova (Courtney Cintron), Dana Coppoletta (Antonio D'Anna), Max DeGenova, and Artemisia DeGenova-Rodriguez; and her great-grandson Ashton Walsh. She is also survived by brothers Lorenzo and Frank Monteleone and sister Mary Dydo (John Dydo). She is preceded in death by her second husband Walter Dydo (1941-2010), and also survived by her loving companion Ray Wakup. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, March 22, at St. Camillus Church, 5426 S. Lockwood Ave, Chicago. Luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Donata's name can be made to the , .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019