Donato Bonaminio
Donato Bonaminio, age 93, Army Veteran, beloved husband of Maria, nee Calvano; loving father of Joanne, and Robert (Rose); cherished Nonno of Nicolas, Dylan, and Sofia; dear brother of the late Alberto ( the late Maria Teresa) and Filomena (the late Nicola) Mannarelli; loving uncle his nieces and nephews. Funeral Wednesday 10:45 a.m. from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 South Cass Avenue, Darien, to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Mass 11:30 a.m., Ent. Christ the King Mausoleum. Visitation Wednesday 9:00 to 10:45 a.m... In lieu of flowers donations to the Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital for Pediatric Brain Tumors appreciated. For info. 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Modell Funeral Home
SEP
16
Funeral
10:45 AM
Modell Funeral Home
SEP
16
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Funeral services provided by
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
