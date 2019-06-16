Home

Chester , Donavon W. Donavon W. Chester, 83, of Aurora and Westmont. Beloved husband of Judith (nee Schenk); father of Wendy (Kevin) Roe, Nancy (Gary) Knickerbocker, William Chester (Desmond Acosta) and Amy (Matthew) Wols; grandfather of Bryan, Bradley, Zachary and Lauren; great-grandfather of Stellan, Caedman and Brighton and brother of Marcia Doemland.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 10 A.M. until the memorial service at 12 P.M. at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .

For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.





Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 16 to June 17, 2019
