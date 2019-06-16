|
Chester , Donavon W. Donavon W. Chester, 83, of Aurora and Westmont. Beloved husband of Judith (nee Schenk); father of Wendy (Kevin) Roe, Nancy (Gary) Knickerbocker, William Chester (Desmond Acosta) and Amy (Matthew) Wols; grandfather of Bryan, Bradley, Zachary and Lauren; great-grandfather of Stellan, Caedman and Brighton and brother of Marcia Doemland.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 10 A.M. until the memorial service at 12 P.M. at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL.
