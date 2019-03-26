|
Donna Brauneker, nee Rimmer, 81, of Lake in the Hills, beloved wife of Robert; loving mother of Jeffrey (Cheryl), Janice (Joseph) Falat, and Lisa (Josef) Bucher; loved grandmother of Nicole, Hailey, and Jacob Brauneker, Ashley, Stefani, and Michael Bucher, Justin, Jeremy, and Julia Falat. Visitation from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Thursday at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arl. Hts. Rd., Arl. Hts. and from 9:00 am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:00 am, Friday St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 700 S. Meier Rd., Mt. Prospect. Interment St. Michael the Archangel. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Stroke Out Cancer, 13118 Wexford Hollow Rd N, Jacksonville, FL 32224, www.strokeoutcancer.org appreciated. Funeral Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 26, 2019