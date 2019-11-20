|
Donna Camile Konwinski, née Rosprim, 73, beloved wife and best friend for 37 years of Edmund Konwinski; loving daughter of Reba Jean Ellis and the late Edward Rosprim; devoted mother of Kay Lynn (Steve) Twitchell, James (Eileen) Miller, and Lillian (Jeffrey) Sommers; proud grandmother of Zachary and Elizabeth Miller; dear sister of John (Rosalinda) Rosprim, Paul (Audrey) Rosprim, Jeannine (Carl) Duchouquette, and Celia (David) Flieger; treasured friend of many. Donna was a very accomplished woman. She was an engineer, she managed Wild Birds Unlimited, and she worked at St. Philip the Apostle Roman Catholic Church in Northfield, IL. She was an example of great strength, she was very loving, and her family meant so much to her. She will be greatly missed. A Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22 at 10:00 am at Wm H. Scott Funeral Home, 1100 Greenleaf Ave., Wilmette, IL. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org. For info: 847-251-8200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019