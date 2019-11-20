Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home
1100 Greenleaf Ave
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 251-8200
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home
1100 Greenleaf Ave
Wilmette, IL 60091
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home
1100 Greenleaf Ave
Wilmette, IL 60091
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Konwinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Camile Konwinski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Camile Konwinski Obituary
Donna Camile Konwinski, née Rosprim, 73, beloved wife and best friend for 37 years of Edmund Konwinski; loving daughter of Reba Jean Ellis and the late Edward Rosprim; devoted mother of Kay Lynn (Steve) Twitchell, James (Eileen) Miller, and Lillian (Jeffrey) Sommers; proud grandmother of Zachary and Elizabeth Miller; dear sister of John (Rosalinda) Rosprim, Paul (Audrey) Rosprim, Jeannine (Carl) Duchouquette, and Celia (David) Flieger; treasured friend of many. Donna was a very accomplished woman. She was an engineer, she managed Wild Birds Unlimited, and she worked at St. Philip the Apostle Roman Catholic Church in Northfield, IL. She was an example of great strength, she was very loving, and her family meant so much to her. She will be greatly missed. A Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22 at 10:00 am at Wm H. Scott Funeral Home, 1100 Greenleaf Ave., Wilmette, IL. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org. For info: 847-251-8200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home
Download Now