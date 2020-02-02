|
|
Donna Catherine (nèe Fox) Long Schuck passed away peacefully and surrounded by love on January 26, 2020, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, VT. Formerly of Chicago, IL. Beloved mother of Donna Catherine (Yale) Kushner, Michael Xavier Long, Mary Elizabeth Long, Katherine Ann (William Myregaard) Long. Loving grandmother of six, great-grandmother of five, aunt of two nephews. Dear sister of Jeanne Marie Fox and Charles E. (and the late Carol) Fox. Preceded in death by her beloved parents, Marie Doyle Fox and Charles Eugene Fox, and her dear sisters Marietta and Jamie Colette Fox. Funeral services will be private. Full obituary can be found on giffordfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020