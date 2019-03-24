|
|
Donna Sheehan Feeley 90 of Wayne, IL passed peacefully on Sunday, March 17 2019. Born May 20th 1928 in Chicago, IL to Edmund and Francis (nee Maddock) Sheehan. Donna is survived by son Sean (Jackie), daughter Shannon (Jeff) and grandchildren Meggan and Maisy. Her husband Jim preceded Donna in death. Donna loved animals, spent her life helping creatures and started a pet sitting service called Cater Cat. She will be missed by all. Per her wishes the service will be held in private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019