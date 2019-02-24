Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
(847) 673-6111
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Eldridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna H. Eldridge

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donna H. Eldridge Obituary
Donna H. Eldridge, age 97, of Evanston, formerly of Kenilworth, IL, and Poway, CA. Beloved wife of the late Eugene P.; dear mother of Jan E. Betts and Denise E. (Steve) Gossage; loving grandmother of Jennifer L. (Dan) Czerwinski, Jason A. (Chanda) Betts, Frank W. and the late Edwin T. Gossage; cherished great-grandmother of four. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 1 p.m., at the Elliott Chapel, Westminster Place, Presbyterian Homes, 3200 Grant St., Evanston. Memorial contributions may be made to The Geneva Foundation of Presbyterian Homes, 8707 Skokie Blvd., Suite 400, Skokie, IL, 60077, or Community Animal Rescue Effort (C.A.R.E.), P.O. Box 691, Skokie, IL, 60077. Info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now