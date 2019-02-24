|
Donna H. Eldridge, age 97, of Evanston, formerly of Kenilworth, IL, and Poway, CA. Beloved wife of the late Eugene P.; dear mother of Jan E. Betts and Denise E. (Steve) Gossage; loving grandmother of Jennifer L. (Dan) Czerwinski, Jason A. (Chanda) Betts, Frank W. and the late Edwin T. Gossage; cherished great-grandmother of four. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 1 p.m., at the Elliott Chapel, Westminster Place, Presbyterian Homes, 3200 Grant St., Evanston. Memorial contributions may be made to The Geneva Foundation of Presbyterian Homes, 8707 Skokie Blvd., Suite 400, Skokie, IL, 60077, or Community Animal Rescue Effort (C.A.R.E.), P.O. Box 691, Skokie, IL, 60077. Info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019