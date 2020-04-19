|
Donna Haran, (nee Fancher) of Darien, Illinois, age 81, passed away April 16, 2020. She was born in Denver, Colorado to Henry Fancher and Myra Nell Fancher (nee Duke). In 1958 she married William Haran, a commitment celebrated for 62 loving years.
Donna was a graduate of St. Xavier University, becoming a long time teacher in the Chicago Public Schools. She became instrumental in developing education programs for Extremely Gifted Children and was a long time faculty member at the Lenart Regional Gifted Center.
She actively pursued her loves for literature, history, genealogy and appreciation of various cultural groups, leading to extensive travel through Ireland, Egypt, The Holy Land of Israel, and much of Europe, developing a love for London which she visited many times.
Donna was a long time member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish in Darien, serving actively in various ministries. OLMC is a religious community to which she gave much and from which she received even more. Her family is especially appreciative of the current pastor, the Reverend Michael O'Keefe, and the former pastor, the Reverend Gavin Quinn.
She considered her roles as wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother as her most important roles. She held to the value of educating those she loved to be happy, knowing the value of things, not the price. She took every opportunity to bring family together and planned and executed gatherings from Alaska to Florida, Kentucky to California, the Pacific Northwest Coast to Colorado, combining her loves of travel, culture, and history through these events.
Donna is survived by her husband William, her children William (Cathe) Haran, Christopher (Skye Ashley) Haran, Laura (Michael) Coglan, and Dan Haran, her seven grandchildren and spouses, Ian (Samantha) Coglan, Brenna (Joshua) Popejoy, Kaitlyn Haran (engaged to Lenny Radtke), Kevin Haran, Liam (Kristina) Haran, Amitiel Ashley-Haran, and Tara Ashley-Haran, and great grandchild, Emily Coglan, and a brother William (Joyce) Fancher.
At Donna's request, she will be cremated. Due to current pandemic restrictions, a private Roman Catholic Rite of Interment will be held. A memorial mass and celebration of her life will follow at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Donna's name to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church of Darien (8404 Cass Ave, Darien, 60561) are appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020