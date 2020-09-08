1/
Donna Herrity
1936 - 2020
Donna Herrity nee: Keenan, Born October 5, 1936, Died September 4, 2020; Beloved wife of the late Jack (CFD); Loving mother of Michael (Kathy), Stephen (Terry) and Maureen (Charles) Reilly; Dear grandmother of Patrick, James, Kyle and Matthew; Proceeded in death by her parents James and Sadie and stepmother Virginia; Loving sister of Patricia Hughes, Fran Dodgen, Michael Keenan, Joseph Keenan, Mary Keenan and Debby Piccola; Loving aunt, great aunt, godmother and friend to many. In lieu of flowers donations to Park Lawn Association, 10833 S. LaPorte Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 is appreciated. Visitation, Wednesday at Salerno's Galewood Chapels, 1857 N. Harlem Avenue, Chicago from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass to follow at St. Priscilla Church at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Maryhill Cemetery. For info 773-889-1700.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 8, 2020.
September 5, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
