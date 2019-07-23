|
|
(nee Lake). Beloved wife of Jeffry. Loving mother of Amy (Brent) Lewandowski, Jeffry (Paula) Bilder, and Julie (Bradley) Scott. Cherished Nana of Mia, Grace, Ava, Aiden, Zachary and Charlotte. Dear sister of John (Sheila) Lake. Visitation Wednesday 3-9 p.m. Funeral Thursday 9:00 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. John Fisher Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 23, 2019