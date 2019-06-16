|
Goluszka , Donna J. Donna J. Goluszka, age 51. Beloved wife of Kenneth. Loving mother of Taylor and Amanda. Cherished daughter of Frank and Sandra Locascio. Fond sister of Anthony (Angie) Locascio and Mark Locascio. Aunt and friend of many. Funeral Thursday at 9:15 AM from Modell Funeral Home 7710 S Cass Ave, Darien to Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Darien. Mass 10 AM. Visitation Wednesday 3 PM – 9 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to appreciated. For funeral info (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
