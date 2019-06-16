Home

Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
9:15 AM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel,
Darien, IL
View Map
Resources
Goluszka , Donna J. Donna J. Goluszka, age 51. Beloved wife of Kenneth. Loving mother of Taylor and Amanda. Cherished daughter of Frank and Sandra Locascio. Fond sister of Anthony (Angie) Locascio and Mark Locascio. Aunt and friend of many. Funeral Thursday at 9:15 AM from Modell Funeral Home 7710 S Cass Ave, Darien to Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Darien. Mass 10 AM. Visitation Wednesday 3 PM – 9 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to appreciated. For funeral info (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019
