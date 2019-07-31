Home

Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
4:00 PM
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
View Map
Donna J. Lucy


1945 - 2019
Donna J. Lucy Obituary
Donna J. Lucy, 74, of Genoa passed away on July 28, 2019. She was born in California on February 27, 1945 to Willard and Dorothy. She is survived by her children, Keith Sullivan, JoAnn (Lee) Garcia, Bobbie Schiller, Timothy (Vicki) Lucy, Holly (Chevelle) Clements; 8 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and a sister, Linda Johnson. Donna was preceded in death by her parents and 3 grandchildren. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 4PM at Laird Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 2PM until the time of service. Arrangements by Laird Funeral Home. For information, please call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 31, 2019
