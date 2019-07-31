|
Donna J. Lucy, 74, of Genoa passed away on July 28, 2019. She was born in California on February 27, 1945 to Willard and Dorothy. She is survived by her children, Keith Sullivan, JoAnn (Lee) Garcia, Bobbie Schiller, Timothy (Vicki) Lucy, Holly (Chevelle) Clements; 8 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and a sister, Linda Johnson. Donna was preceded in death by her parents and 3 grandchildren. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 4PM at Laird Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 2PM until the time of service. Arrangements by Laird Funeral Home. For information, please call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 31, 2019