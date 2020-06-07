TEACHER, PROFESSIONAL, WIFE & MOTHER
Donna J. Sheehan, a teacher, business professional, wife and mother of Leesburg, Virginia and Estero, Florida passed away the morning of May 23, 2020 in Boise, Idaho. She had been living near her son, Jeff, since her husband's passing in 2019.
Donna was born August 31, 1936 to A. Stanley and Lillian B. Olin, was originally a native of Chicago, Illinois, where she graduated from Amundsen High School. Although always a "Chicago Girl" at heart, upon earning her Bachelor of Science degree in education from the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana, she embarked on the first of many great adventures by moving to San Diego, California and taking a teaching job at the elementary school on Coronado Island. While teaching in Coronado she met a young Air Force Officer (Brian Sheehan) who became her husband and partner in the many adventures that followed.
After leaving San Diego, and after making stops in Los Angeles, CA and Boston, MA, Donna settled into home life with three small children near Andrews AFB, Maryland. When Brian was subsequently stationed to Udorn Royal Thai AFB, Donna refused to let him go alone, and relocated with her young children to Bangkok, Thailand. She resumed her teaching career (a requirement for the Thai government allowing her to stay in country) at the International School.
That teaching career continued into the next stop as she was both a teacher and later principal at the U.S. Marine Corps Base in Oahu, Hawaii.
In 1971, as her husband was attending Air Command and Staff College in Montgomery, Alabama and unable to find a one-year teaching job, Donna enrolled in Troy State University where she received a Master of Science degree in Education and Counseling-utilizing the time while her first and fourth grade children were attending school.
The fourth move in five years brought her and her family to Potomac, Maryland where she taught at several elementary schools in Montgomery County-including College Gardens, Kensington Parkwood, and Bethesda Elementary. During this time, she was inducted into Kappa Delta Pi, an international educational honorary society. Never one to spend much time sitting around, Donna also obtained her real estate license during this time and used it to help buy and manage residential units in Montgomery County.
Upon retiring from teaching in 1996, Donna transitioned into becoming her husband's business partner at both Washington National News Reports and Washington Defense Marketing, both in Arlington, Virginia. While her husband took care of his lobbying clients on Capitol Hill, Donna managed the publishing and lobbying business back in the office and kept the "wheels turning" for the myriad clients and new ideas that they had going at any one time. Never really completely retiring Donna and her husband began slowly working less and traveling more-eventually closing up shop and moving to Estero, Florida-and traveling even more!
Donna is survived by her three sons: David (Marcia) of Fairfax, Virginia; Jeffrey of Boise, Idaho; and Scott (Cece), of Denver Colorado. Donna is also survived by nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Brian, sister Carol and her parents Stanley and Lillian.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that contributions be made in the name of Donna J. Sheehan to the Wounded Warrior Project or the Shriner's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Funeral ceremonies will be held at Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia at a later date. Online condolences and fond memories of Donna may be offered to the family at www.moneyandking.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.