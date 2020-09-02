Donna Jean Levitz, 84, of Deerfield, Illinois passed away on August 31st, 2020. Donna is survived by her loving husband Bob Levitz, her children Alan (Carrie) Levitz, David (Lorrie) Levitz, Ricky (Julie) Levitz, and sister Linda (Steve) Randall. Her legacy includes 8 grandchildren, Zachary (Melanie) Levitz, Jordan (Kelly) Levitz, Annie (Aaron) Banduch, Lexie (Jon) Nickow, Andy Levitz, Hannah Levitz, Matthew Levitz and Chloe Levitz. Donna was a Great Grandmother to Dylan and Reese Levitz. She was a loving Aunt to Randy, Stephen, Jodi, Jessica, Josh, Bleu and Steve. She is preceded in death by her parents Kalman and Betty Schein.
Due to the pandemic and out of concern for extended family and friends, services and shiva are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Donna's memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association https://www.alz.org/illinois/donate
or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation https://www.jdrf.org/illinois/
.