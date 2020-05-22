Donna Jean Topczewski, 81 of Cicero, Beloved wife of James; cherished mother of Deborah Topczewski, Kim (John) MacDonald, James and Bridget Topczewski ; loving grandmother of Daniel, Robert, Lena, and Taylor; adoring great grandmother of Isaac; dear sister of Robert, Margaret and the late Phillip Caruso. Private services will be held at Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home. Funeral info 708-447-2261 or www.moravecek.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 22, 2020.