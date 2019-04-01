The Mass of Christian Burial for Donna Joan Hirsch (nee Holz), 62, of Barrington Hills, will be held Friday, April 5, at 10 a.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church, corner of Franklin and Ela Sts, Barrington, where the family will be receiving friends from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 4, from 3-8 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 W Main St. Barrington. Born April 26, 1956 in Chicago, Donna passed away peacefully March 29, 2019 at her home. Donna was a loving mother to Erin, Joseph (Heather L.), Heather M. and Ashley (Matthew Von Bergen) Hirsch; beloved grandmother to Joey, Jocelyn and Jaclyn Hirsch, Carter Brandt and Savannah Von Bergen; cherished sister of Ken (Barbara) Holz and Jeff (Amy) Holz; and beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald (Joan Elizabeth nee Rinne) Holz. Donations in Donna's memory may be made to Moody Radio by visiting www.moodyradio.org/giving/share or 820 N LaSalle Blvd. Chicago, IL 60610.Arrangements were entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 847-381-3411 for information. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary