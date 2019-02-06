|
Donna Joanne Dhein, age 64, died on Saturday, February 2, after a battle with lung cancer. She is survived by her children Megan Rowe, Tim, M.D. (Emily, M.D.) and Beth; grandchildren Robby Henrich and Joseph; mother Joanne Dhein; siblings Trish Dhein, Susan (Cliff, D.D.S.) Hartmann, Donald (Marta) Dhein, Jill (Robert) Pellican, Molly Dhein Hirt and Joanne (Jeffrey) England. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Dhein, M.D. Visitation will be Saturday, February 9, at 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral mass at 11 a.m. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, 301 S. I-Oka, Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gilda's Club Madison.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2019