Donna Kay Kamihana, 72, of Chicago, passed away on Sept 18. Devoted daughter of the late George and Martha Kamihana, fond cousin of many, and cherished niece of two aunts. Donna had a 36-year career at Delta Airlines, where she enjoyed travel adventures all over the world. She formed many long lasting friendships at Delta and considered the people there her second family. Donna will be remembered for her dry wit and generosity. She participated in Delta's annual Halloween benefit for children for many years as well as several other Delta charity events. A private service has been held and a memorial service will be held at a future date. Info: www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com
773-472-6300. In lieu of flowers, please select a charity of choice
.