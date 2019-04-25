Donna Kuester Lofgren, 84, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019. She is survived by her children, Claudia (Jeff) Davis and Claire (Mark) Robson, and her grandchildren, Lindsay Davis and Elyse and Kyle Robson. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Lofgren; her brother, Arthur Kuester; and her parents, Arthur and Reba Kuester. Donna was a life-long Lake Forest and Lake Bluff resident and graduated from Lake Forest High School in the proud class of 1952. After completing her bachelor's degree in elementary education at Illinois State University, she taught at the Bell School in Lake Forest until starting a family. She later continued her career in education as an instructional aide working at all three Lake Bluff elementary schools. Donna loved playing tennis and was an avid sports fan. She was a long-time member of the Lake Bluff Women's Club. She especially enjoyed connecting with people and had a way of bringing out the best in others. She took such joy from others' successes and happiness. She had a fun-loving and competitive spirit, a pure heart, and displayed leadership in quiet ways. A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Lake Forest on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Donations may be made to a . Arrangements by Reuland & Turnbough Funeral Directors of Lake Forest, 847-234-9649 or www.RTfunerals.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary