Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map

Donna L. Blesz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna L. Blesz Obituary
Donna L. Blesz (nee Reimer), age 94, of LaGrange; beloved wife of the late John for 68 wonderful years; sister of the late Joanne Reimer; aunt of Anthony (Mary) Wisniewski, the late Marlene Sauseda, and the late John Wisniewski; great-aunt of Robin (Frank) Cox, Jamie (Michael) Kusnierz, Paul (Tammy) Sauseda and many others. Visitation 3 to 9pm Wednesday, March 4 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside where a chapel service will take place on Thursday, March 5 at 10am. Interment Bronswood Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -