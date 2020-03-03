|
Donna L. Blesz (nee Reimer), age 94, of LaGrange; beloved wife of the late John for 68 wonderful years; sister of the late Joanne Reimer; aunt of Anthony (Mary) Wisniewski, the late Marlene Sauseda, and the late John Wisniewski; great-aunt of Robin (Frank) Cox, Jamie (Michael) Kusnierz, Paul (Tammy) Sauseda and many others. Visitation 3 to 9pm Wednesday, March 4 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside where a chapel service will take place on Thursday, March 5 at 10am. Interment Bronswood Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2020