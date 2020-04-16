Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
(847) 229-8822
Donna L. Gartenberg

Donna L. Gartenberg
Donna L. Gartenberg, nee Goodman, age 85. Beloved wife of Stanley J. Gartenberg. Loving mother of Robert L. Gartenberg (Bett Barnett) and Michael E. (Faye) Gartenberg. Proud grandmother of Jennifer Gartenberg, Jamie (Graham) Conatser and Cory Gartenberg. Due to the Pandemic, a private family service will be observed. A celebration of her life will be planned in the future. Memorials may be made in her memory to , .

Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 16, 2020
