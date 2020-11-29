1/1
Donna L. Mazzuca
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Louise Mazzuca (nee O'Dell) age 84, of Lake in the Hills and formerly of Hillside. Loving mother of Donna Marie Mazzuca and Nick (Jan) Mazzuca; cherished grandmother of Natalie (Matt) Weyers and Allison Mazzuca; dear sister of Glenn (the late Betty) O'Dell, the late Bertha (the late Mike Manzella), the late Thomas O'Dell, and Bob (Laura) O'Dell; the fond Aunt DeeDee of many nieces & nephews. Donna retired in 2001 from Proviso Area for Exceptional Children (a multi-district cooperative PAEC). Visitation and funeral will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 9:00 am until time of 12:00 pm Service at Willow Funeral Home 1415 W. Algonquin Rd., (one mile east of Randall Rd.) Algonquin. Interment at Glen Oak Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to The Clare Association of Chicago. Servive info: (847) 458-1700 or online condolences may be expressed at www.willowfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
1415 W. Algonquin Road
Algonquin, IL 60102
(847) 458-1700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved