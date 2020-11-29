Donna Louise Mazzuca (nee O'Dell) age 84, of Lake in the Hills and formerly of Hillside. Loving mother of Donna Marie Mazzuca and Nick (Jan) Mazzuca; cherished grandmother of Natalie (Matt) Weyers and Allison Mazzuca; dear sister of Glenn (the late Betty) O'Dell, the late Bertha (the late Mike Manzella), the late Thomas O'Dell, and Bob (Laura) O'Dell; the fond Aunt DeeDee of many nieces & nephews. Donna retired in 2001 from Proviso Area for Exceptional Children (a multi-district cooperative PAEC). Visitation and funeral will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 9:00 am until time of 12:00 pm Service at Willow Funeral Home 1415 W. Algonquin Rd., (one mile east of Randall Rd.) Algonquin. Interment at Glen Oak Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to The Clare Association of Chicago. Servive info: (847) 458-1700 or online condolences may be expressed at www.willowfh.com