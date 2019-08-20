Home

Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:15 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Linus Church
Donna Lee Pazier Obituary
Donna Lee Pazier nee Bylica. Beloved wife of Thomas Pazier. Loving mother of Lisa (Steven) Nagel & Catherine Pazier. Cherished grandmother of John, Thomas, Tara & the late Ryan. Dear sister of the late Edwin (Janice) Bylica. Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Thursday 10:15 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Linus Church for Mass at 11:00 am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Thursday from 8:30 am until the time of prayers at 10:15 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Animal Welfare League, 10305 Southwest Highway, Chicago Ridge, IL 60415 would be greatly appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 20, 2019
